lefty goldblatt wrote: ARE WE TOO NICE?



I looked at that lineup last night, and thought, where is our nastiness?



This is RL, FFS, not mixed badminton.



Bar Westwood, who's career has basically finished, we had NO ONE who's prepared to go face to face with last night's opposition. THIS WAS A WIRE WIGAN DERBY, FFS. Not a friendly against Hunslet. Not an ounce of blood and thunder, more an "after you, Claude" attitude.



As a club (and to a certain extent, a game) we've become sanitised. Almost too easy to play against.



If and when we come through this slump, we need some grunt in our side.

At the moment, Hinge and Bracket have more

I met up with a Wire supporting friend today in the village. I said exactly the same thing. Normally Westwood and Simms are nasty pieces of work who get the little digs in "usually at the smaller players" but you know you're going to get it, same with us and Mickey Mac. Last night that aggression and niggle was missing and Wigans pack just dominated.