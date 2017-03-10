WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Question....no one's right or wrong

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:13 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
ARE WE TOO NICE?

I looked at that lineup last night, and thought, where is our nastiness?

This is RL, FFS, not mixed badminton.

Bar Westwood, who's career has basically finished, we had NO ONE who's prepared to go face to face with last night's opposition. THIS WAS A WIRE WIGAN DERBY, FFS. Not a friendly against Hunslet. Not an ounce of blood and thunder, more an "after you, Claude" attitude.

As a club (and to a certain extent, a game) we've become sanitised. Almost too easy to play against.

If and when we come through this slump, we need some grunt in our side.
At the moment, Hinge and Bracket have more
Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:43 pm
Bobby_Peru User avatar
It was a strangely muted affair on the pitch by both sides to be honest. Certainly when compared to the epic battles we have seen in the past. Wonder what Sir Les and Sir Bob Jackson would make of it.
Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:00 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Bobby_Peru wrote:
It was a strangely muted affair on the pitch by both sides to be honest. Certainly when compared to the epic battles we have seen in the past. Wonder what Sir Les and Sir Bob Jackson would make of it.


Using old fashioned terminology, they may have called them all, a certain product Mr Brain's used to make.
c}