WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hang your heads

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hang your heads

 
Post a reply

Re: Hang your heads

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:21 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2350
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
jools wrote:
What is the biggest disappointment for me was the lack of desire. We seemed happy enough to just have a go when we were camped on their line- compare to when Leigh "scored" their second try which he got no where near the line- because he put in the effort- and showed to be putting in the effort the ref awarded it. (Absolute joke) When we were chasing the kicks- they chased harder. That try in the second half from the grubber should never have been scored because that extra effort should have got us to the ball first.
They have us all that guff about how they don't want to be there again, jobs on the line, yadda, yadda. But yet the desire to go that extra to ensure it doesn't happen doesn't appear to be there to me.
the second try by Acton was grounded. Leigh's twitter feed has a great photo capturing it perfectly.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Hang your heads

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 3:23 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2216
Location: LEYTH
jools wrote:
What is the biggest disappointment for me was the lack of desire. We seemed happy enough to just have a go when we were camped on their line- compare to when Leigh "scored" their second try which he got no where near the line- because he put in the effort- and showed to be putting in the effort the ref awarded it. (Absolute joke) When we were chasing the kicks- they chased harder. That try in the second half from the grubber should never have been scored because that extra effort should have got us to the ball first.
They have us all that guff about how they don't want to be there again, jobs on the line, yadda, yadda. But yet the desire to go that extra to ensure it doesn't happen doesn't appear to be there to me.


Are you sure?

Image
Image Image Image

Re: Hang your heads

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 6:41 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7265
Well there you go - I'm presuming that is a photo taken at the correct time. I apologise - just goes to show what desire gets you on the field.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: adamhuddsgiant, Giantbyname, GiantDee, Hindsfordleyther79, Iggy79, Jo Jumbuck, jools, Mightygiants1895, REDRUM, Run leroy , run !, smokinjoe and 190 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,533,6021,71175,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
34-26
GOLD COAST
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
18-38
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
16-42
CRONULLA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
v
LONDON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
v
BARROW  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
v
DONCASTER  














c}