Re: Hang your heads

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:39 am
jools wrote:
Correct- Leigh were indeed awful. Which shows just how bad we were.....


1st half yes....not 2nd half.
Re: Hang your heads

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:47 am
Budgiezilla wrote:
1st half yes....not 2nd half.

We would have got £UCK€D by a good side 2nd half ....

K.O out on the full & yet more dropped ball !!!

Grinding out the win against the penalty count shows some grit though.

Think we might need a marquee player before the 8's.

Re: Hang your heads

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:53 am
Think our lads gave up due to frustration with the Ref with half an hour to go, we were nowhere near good enough tonight but some of those decisions against us were appalling, Leigh didn't look anything special at all, we had lots of possession and a combination of bad decision making/lack of creativity and good Leigh defence kept us out - annoying as we only needed 1 try and i think we would have won that !!

Oh and a note to the Leigh fans, Huddersfield isn't a part of Leeds at all in reference to the Savile chants, so you made yourselves look a touch stupid with that !!
Re: Hang your heads

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:06 am
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Think our lads gave up due to frustration with the Ref with half an hour to go, we were nowhere near good enough tonight but some of those decisions against us were appalling, Leigh didn't look anything special at all, we had lots of possession and a combination of bad decision making/lack of creativity and good Leigh defence kept us out - annoying as we only needed 1 try and i think we would have won that !!

Oh and a note to the Leigh fans, Huddersfield isn't a part of Leeds at all in reference to the Savile chants, so you made yourselves look a touch stupid with that !!


You're in Yorkshire, so that's enough for the k..bs who thinks that's remotely funny - apologies from genuine fans

And no, we were poop at best tonight
Re: Hang your heads

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 4:57 am
Fans shouldn't have to pay money to watch us give up after bad referee calls, if that was the main concern. 30-0 with all that possession is not acceptable.
Fans will pay there hard earned money next week, but when the crowd drops who can blame people for not paying to watch shows like that.

Re: Hang your heads

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:52 am
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Oh and a note to the Leigh fans, Huddersfield isn't a part of Leeds at all in reference to the Savile chants, so you made yourselves look a touch stupid with that !!

We seem to have a quite large & vocal group of teens & 20's who can't comprehend the evil done, they will sing it whenever Yorkshire are in town & whenever they are in Yorkshire.

Please don't let them anger you, pity the fools for they know not what they do.
c}