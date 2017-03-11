Think our lads gave up due to frustration with the Ref with half an hour to go, we were nowhere near good enough tonight but some of those decisions against us were appalling, Leigh didn't look anything special at all, we had lots of possession and a combination of bad decision making/lack of creativity and good Leigh defence kept us out - annoying as we only needed 1 try and i think we would have won that !!



Oh and a note to the Leigh fans, Huddersfield isn't a part of Leeds at all in reference to the Savile chants, so you made yourselves look a touch stupid with that !!