Budgiezilla wrote:
1st half yes....not 2nd half.
We would have got £UCK€D by a good side 2nd half ....
K.O out on the full & yet more dropped ball !!!
Grinding out the win against the penalty count shows some grit though.
Think we might need a marquee player before the 8's.
