GiantJake1988 wrote: You cant defend that and the players should issue an apology to the fans that went. Simply no excuse.



Like I said on another post mate there is no point been frustrated now because its about time we accept we are a poor side and will lose alot more than we win and are destined for middle 8s unless a miracle happens.



Rick Stone has brought nothing which I can see so far but deserves time to turn it around.



Apart from Taai and Seb our recruitment over the last 3 seasons has been disgraceful and we are stuck with some players for a along time.

I agree he needs to be given time and a chance to sort them out and am by no means calling fir his head but I cannot defend the indefensible tonight and frankly feel incredibly p****d off at how in the last two season watching the Giants has gone from a fantastic and exciting rollercoaster to an endless procession of lacklustre and uninspiring drudge. Genuinely difficult to put the frustration into words tonight!