Cherry_Warrior wrote: I know who i will be supporting. It's an easy one for me. ANY team that plays Saints get's my support. Apart from the Dragons in the NRL. I loathe them because they choose to even play in that horrid kit.

Whilst I won't write Saints off for top 4, I don't fear them at all. I don't see them as realistic contenders.I'm more than happy to see Wire stay at the bottom for as long as possible. When the season started it was Wigan or Wire for practically everyone. Amazing how things can change in six weeks isn't it. One more loss this week and I think their season is finished.