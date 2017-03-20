|
As a Wigan fan I naturally wanted Saints to lose but probably good for the comp that they won.
Even this early I was starting to worry that the top 4 would be a foregone conclusion half way through the year - Wigan, Cas, Hull and Leeds. If both Saints and Wire are completely cut adrift I cant see who else could be consistent enough to challenge for a top 4 spot. Teams like Catalan, Salford or even Leigh can be great on their day but far too up and down.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:32 pm
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Well, good wins for Leeds and Saints this weekend. It's hard to see Wire coming back from five successive defeats. I really don't know who to support between Wire and Saints this week! Unfortunately with our game clashing I won't get to see the game on Sky. It would have been a better Thursday pick than Wakey again.
I know who i will be supporting. It's an easy one for me. ANY team that plays Saints get's my support. Apart from the Dragons in the NRL. I loathe them because they choose to even play in that horrid kit.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 6:50 pm
Just on that, out of interest: I've seen a fair few Saints fans wearing St George Illawarra jerseys, in fact I was chatting to one in the Anvil the other week. I'd have thought, if anything, Saints fans would be irritated by them for 'stealing' the red vee, but on the contrary, they seem to have 'adopted' them.
Seems strange to me.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:58 am
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
I know who i will be supporting. It's an easy one for me. ANY team that plays Saints get's my support. Apart from the Dragons in the NRL. I loathe them because they choose to even play in that horrid kit.
Whilst I won't write Saints off for top 4, I don't fear them at all. I don't see them as realistic contenders.
I'm more than happy to see Wire stay at the bottom for as long as possible. When the season started it was Wigan or Wire for practically everyone. Amazing how things can change in six weeks isn't it. One more loss this week and I think their season is finished.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:10 am
moto748 wrote:
Just on that, out of interest: I've seen a fair few Saints fans wearing St George Illawarra jerseys, in fact I was chatting to one in the Anvil the other week. I'd have thought, if anything, Saints fans would be irritated by them for 'stealing' the red vee, but on the contrary, they seem to have 'adopted' them.
Seems strange to me.
St George had the red vee before Saints. Saints used to play in a white shirt with a single red band until around 1960 -61
Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:48 pm
Levrier
Strong-running second rower
The problem this week is the quick turn around and the scale of our injuries. We could easily be back in the pack in three weeks time.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:55 pm
Levrier wrote:
The problem this week is the quick turn around and the scale of our injuries. We could easily be back in the pack in three weeks time.
Luckily we have an easy Easter period
Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:15 pm
Rogues Gallery wrote:
St George had the red vee before Saints. Saints used to play in a white shirt with a single red band until around 1960 -61
Every day's a school day! Thanks, Rogues. Doesn't alter the fact that SGI are a dismal bunch, though. Who'd want to be associated with those losers?
Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:11 pm
moto748 wrote:
Every day's a school day! Thanks, Rogues. Doesn't alter the fact that SGI are a dismal bunch, though. Who'd want to be associated with those losers?
Well, I suppose they did for us in the 2011 WCC. I dare say you had put that to the back of your mind?
Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:20 pm
used to love watching ST George when they had timmins, barrett, Horby, Cooper, Gasnier, Blacklock, Ryles and Piggy
|