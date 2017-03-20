As a Wigan fan I naturally wanted Saints to lose but probably good for the comp that they won.



Even this early I was starting to worry that the top 4 would be a foregone conclusion half way through the year - Wigan, Cas, Hull and Leeds. If both Saints and Wire are completely cut adrift I cant see who else could be consistent enough to challenge for a top 4 spot. Teams like Catalan, Salford or even Leigh can be great on their day but far too up and down.