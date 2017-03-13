Aboveusonlypie wrote:

I have to laugh at the Saints fan who used to lecture me about the time of the 2014 GF. I was adamant that Saints were the luckiest team alive to win that day (we all know what happened). He was convinced that Wigan were going backwards and that the Saints pack would carry all before it.



In my view, they should treat KC with the respect that a great player deserves and reserve their judgement for the man who put him in the job and continues to do so. They wanted a Wane type coach who was immersed in the club and the locality, but KC hasn't done anything like an apprenticeship in the role, unlike Waney (and unlike Lee Radford too).



However, I would not write Saints off too quickly. This thread already hosts too many hostages to fortune. If we say that Wigan, Cas and Hull will make the top 4 then one out of Leeds, Saints, Wire and Catalans will probably come fourth. Too early to call IMO.