I have to laugh at the Saints fan who used to lecture me about the time of the 2014 GF. I was adamant that Saints were the luckiest team alive to win that day (we all know what happened). He was convinced that Wigan were going backwards and that the Saints pack would carry all before it.
In my view, they should treat KC with the respect that a great player deserves and reserve their judgement for the man who put him in the job and continues to do so. They wanted a Wane type coach who was immersed in the club and the locality, but KC hasn't done anything like an apprenticeship in the role, unlike Waney (and unlike Lee Radford too).
However, I would not write Saints off too quickly. This thread already hosts too many hostages to fortune. If we say that Wigan, Cas and Hull will make the top 4 then one out of Leeds, Saints, Wire and Catalans will probably come fourth. Too early to call IMO.
I totally agree with you re writing them off. I'm enjoying the present but fully expect Saints to comeback and I'm pretty sure they will make the top 4 albeit they may have to exit Cunningham to achieve that. Although they are the team I love to beat the most I always respect them and would never underestimate them even when they appear wounded and down.
I wouldn't write them off but they don't look top four material to me. I just can't see them getting a spot there before us, Cas, Hull, Wire (too many quality players to say at the bottom of the table).
I see Leeds finishing higher than Saints by the end of the season to be honest.
