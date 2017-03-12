We should be keeping a close eye on Walmsley....
MOS candidate before Peppa Pigs dad took over the reigns. now he is a shadow of himself.
Would love to see what a year with proper coaching in a team with a winning mentality would look like. Even if Stains got rid of Benny from crossroads, it will still be 5 years before they recover. Rotten to the core.
