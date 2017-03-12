CobraCraig wrote: From my recollection the majority on this forum thought Vea was the better player at the time of signing.Luckily for us they were wrong.

The majority on here would have sent Pat Richards back to Australia after his first year. The majority on here thought Hampshire was the 2nd coming. The majority on here thought O'Loughlin not good enough for Wigan and would never make a captain. The majority on here thought we had no chance of becoming champions last year and would have happily sacked Shaun Wane. You'll forgive me if I take no notice of what the majority on here think.The point I was making was about Mugwump's insistence that everything Saints was better than anything Wigan and how his opinions worked out. If you'd been privy to the discussion (as Itchy was) you'd be aware just how dismissive he was of the Wigan pack. As I say...a good judge was our Mugwump!