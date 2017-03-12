WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:36 am
CobraCraig wrote:
From my recollection the majority on this forum thought Vea was the better player at the time of signing.Luckily for us they were wrong.

Perhaps TT just improved after signing due to receiving superior coaching/conditioning? Would Escaré be the player he is now if KC had got hold of him?

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:08 pm
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Perhaps TT just improved after signing due to receiving superior coaching/conditioning? Would Escaré be the player he is now if KC had got hold of him?



Not a chance! There are only two coaches in the league who can get the extra 10% out of players and both those coaches are currently sitting 1 and 2 in the league table. KFC is a sentimental appointment for Stains and it is falling flat on it's face. The damage he is doing will take a good few years to fix before they get anywhere near competitive again. Take league games out of the equation, say we played Saints in the Challenge Cup or Play-Off's. Would anybody really be worried about them? I don't think they bring anything to the table. There is nothing to fear. Tie up Percival and keep Walmsley quiet and it's an easy game.

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 1:49 am
CobraCraig wrote:
From my recollection the majority on this forum thought Vea was the better player at the time of signing.Luckily for us they were wrong.


The majority on here would have sent Pat Richards back to Australia after his first year. The majority on here thought Hampshire was the 2nd coming. The majority on here thought O'Loughlin not good enough for Wigan and would never make a captain. The majority on here thought we had no chance of becoming champions last year and would have happily sacked Shaun Wane. You'll forgive me if I take no notice of what the majority on here think. :wink:

The point I was making was about Mugwump's insistence that everything Saints was better than anything Wigan and how his opinions worked out. If you'd been privy to the discussion (as Itchy was) you'd be aware just how dismissive he was of the Wigan pack. As I say...a good judge was our Mugwump!

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:42 am
I go on redvee regularly to have a nosey at whats going on and so far this season its pure comedy gold
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016
c}