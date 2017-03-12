jinkin jimmy wrote: Perhaps TT just improved after signing due to receiving superior coaching/conditioning? Would Escaré be the player he is now if KC had got hold of him?

Not a chance! There are only two coaches in the league who can get the extra 10% out of players and both those coaches are currently sitting 1 and 2 in the league table. KFC is a sentimental appointment for Stains and it is falling flat on it's face. The damage he is doing will take a good few years to fix before they get anywhere near competitive again. Take league games out of the equation, say we played Saints in the Challenge Cup or Play-Off's. Would anybody really be worried about them? I don't think they bring anything to the table. There is nothing to fear. Tie up Percival and keep Walmsley quiet and it's an easy game.