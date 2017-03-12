jinkin jimmy wrote:
Perhaps TT just improved after signing due to receiving superior coaching/conditioning? Would Escaré be the player he is now if KC had got hold of him?
Not a chance! There are only two coaches in the league who can get the extra 10% out of players and both those coaches are currently sitting 1 and 2 in the league table. KFC is a sentimental appointment for Stains and it is falling flat on it's face. The damage he is doing will take a good few years to fix before they get anywhere near competitive again. Take league games out of the equation, say we played Saints in the Challenge Cup or Play-Off's. Would anybody really be worried about them? I don't think they bring anything to the table. There is nothing to fear. Tie up Percival and keep Walmsley quiet and it's an easy game.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, blackpoolwigan, Cherry_Warrior, Cruncher, hatty, jaws1, jonh, Jukesays, jumper, leg_end, mrpurfect, Pieman, SecondRowSaint, Singing Warrior, Sweaty Betty's, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 223 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|
c}