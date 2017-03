Itchy Arsenal wrote: Whatever happened to owd 'mugwump?

I miss his thoughtful views and analysis

I had a great argument with him about the relative strengths of the packs a while back. He was convinced that they had the best pack in the world and that ours was next to useless. He even started posting the 'honest Tony Clubb' picture he was so fond of soon after. I wonder if he cringes when he sees how that has worked out?