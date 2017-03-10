WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:36 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 502
Orrell Lad wrote:
We win games and Wane is still not happy. A coach that demands the very best is more likely to achieve it. KFC's attitude of accepting defeat and being proud of crap performances is a total loser's mentality and the fans have every right to be angry with that.

Saints haven't got a bad squad in the grand scheme of things, a good coach would have them challenging for honours. Who cares though :D


I like the fact that Wane seems really close with his players whereas you don't get the feeling KC has that at Saint, could be wrong I dunno.

I don't think they have a good squad at all though, maybe that's to do with the standard of coaching but they were raving about the two Aussies they signed at the end of last season, Morgan and Douglas and they look absolute dog sh*t.

The best one is having a winger who couldn't get a game at Widnes starting for them, then we have a lad who strolls out of the academy who's twice the player he is.

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:39 pm
MadDogg
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6597
Location: The Mighty Wigan
The only bad thing from a Wigan perspective is you can guarantee we wont sell out Good Friday. The away end will only be 1/4 full.

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:42 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20723
Location: WIGAN
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
F*ckin' hell fire.

Anyone else worried he'll get the chop and they might actually get a half decent coach in?


They could put St Bernard in charge and they'd be heading in the right direction!

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:52 pm
apollosghost
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 670
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
MadDogg wrote:
The only bad thing from a Wigan perspective is you can guarantee we wont sell out Good Friday. The away end will only be 1/4 full.


Putting a cricket score on them will more than make up for that.

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:54 pm
Wigan Peer
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5435
Location: 3 Peers
There must be poachers on the site....... There appears to be a distinct shortage of giraffes....
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:57 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20723
Location: WIGAN
My favourite comment on Red Vee is one berating Wilkin calling him 'Captain Co*kend'!

You can just feel the love around the place.

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:50 pm
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30019
My son-in-law who supports Saints reckons the statue is doing the coaching and Kieron is freezing his knackers off outside the ground.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:03 am
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13822
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
Anyone know where that Envy'o'Meter is they used to like so much on the Stains board?

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:11 am
MattyB
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17764
Wigan would have put forty on both teams last night. Hull themselves don't look the team they did last year.
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



c}