Saints haven't got a bad squad in the grand scheme of things, a good coach would have them challenging for honours. Who cares though We win games and Wane is still not happy. A coach that demands the very best is more likely to achieve it. KFC's attitude of accepting defeat and being proud of crap performances is a total loser's mentality and the fans have every right to be angry with that.Saints haven't got a bad squad in the grand scheme of things, a good coach would have them challenging for honours. Who cares though

I like the fact that Wane seems really close with his players whereas you don't get the feeling KC has that at Saint, could be wrong I dunno.I don't think they have a good squad at all though, maybe that's to do with the standard of coaching but they were raving about the two Aussies they signed at the end of last season, Morgan and Douglas and they look absolute dog sh*t.The best one is having a winger who couldn't get a game at Widnes starting for them, then we have a lad who strolls out of the academy who's twice the player he is.