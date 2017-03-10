WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

 
Post a reply

Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:01 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 580
Having a look on a message board connected with a club close to ours after another stinking performance by a certain second rower being forced to play in the halves.

EDIT :- Also, why wasn't Peyroux sin binned or sent off for the blatant shoulder charge? If that was a Wigan player every man and his dog would be on here telling us to burn him.

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20722
Location: WIGAN
Hull should charge Wilkin for the hole he put in that advertising board with his 'slightly' over hit grubber at the end!

He hit it that hard it looked like he was trying to kick it dead on purpose.

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:13 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 580
It's going to be bedlam over there after hearing what Cunningham has just been coming out with :lol: :lol: :lol: How can anyone be so deluded or short sighted. You have to feel sorry for Percival and Walmsley. They are too good for mediocre.

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:16 pm
MadDogg User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6597
Location: The Mighty Wigan
That kick at the end from Wilkin was gold. Pure gold.

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:18 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 502
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
It's going to be bedlam over there after hearing what Cunningham has just been coming out with :lol: :lol: :lol: How can anyone be so deluded or short sighted. You have to feel sorry for Percival and Walmsley. They are too good for mediocre.


What did he say?

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:20 pm
dany1979 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 15, 2003 10:59 am
Posts: 8141
Another shocking performance from Wilkin, how does he manage to keep his place in the side? His decision making is abysmal.

Their recruitment yet again looks suspect.

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:20 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 580
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
What did he say?


It was the ref's and touch judges fault. He was really proud and was happy with the performance :D :D

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:21 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 502
MadDogg wrote:
That kick at the end from Wilkin was gold. Pure gold.


After all that good work they'd done the previous tackle to get in a good position, class!

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:27 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5841
Location: Still at the top
We win games and Wane is still not happy. A coach that demands the very best is more likely to achieve it. KFC's attitude of accepting defeat and being proud of crap performances is a total loser's mentality and the fans have every right to be angry with that.

Saints haven't got a bad squad in the grand scheme of things, a good coach would have them challenging for honours. Who cares though :D
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children

Re: Nothing i love more on a Friday night than....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:29 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 502
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
It was the ref's and touch judges fault. He was really proud and was happy with the performance :D :D


F*ckin' hell fire.

Anyone else worried he'll get the chop and they might actually get a half decent coach in?
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cherry_Warrior, ChrisA, dany1979, MadDogg, MarioRugby, NickyKiss, PurpleCheeseWarrior, the wrestler, Wigg'n and 267 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,533,0692,81275,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
10-26
MELBOURNE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
20-21
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
24-14
ST. HELENS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
46-10
CATALANS
  
...Full time
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
30-0
HUDDERSFIELD
  
...Full time
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
SHEFFIELD
v
FEATHERSTONE  














c}