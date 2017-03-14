WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cunningham must go

Board index Super League St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Cunningham must go

 
Post a reply

Re: Cunningham must go

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:14 pm
infamous grouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 30, 2015 9:04 pm
Posts: 45
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Champion of young british half-backs, Garry Schofield slam Super League coaches for dropping Patton & Danny Richardson.
http://www.totalrl.com/schofield-blasts ... halfbacks/


A few years ago I was sat next to Schofield at one of the Leeds v Saints Grand finals....... about 10mins to go Saints were losing but still within a chance of snatching it, He said to me " don't worry Leeds are shot, Saints are going to win this" !!!!!

Then Leeds scored again and the rest as they say is history.

I didn't think much if his opinion then and I don't think much of it now.

Re: Cunningham must go

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:53 pm
SomersetSaint User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 3:41 pm
Posts: 2922
Location: Somerset
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Daryl Powell was not a success at Leeds - hence leaving. Not his fault, as he was thrown in at the deep end in an emergency, and its great to see that after actually learning his trade he's now seemingly a very good coach.

TBH you could blame the club for appointing Cunningham without experience, but how big is his ego in taking it on with no experience? Why is it so hard to accept that he should have gone and coached juniors or even better in the Championship for a few years?

It's a shame that coaches don't see the championship as a good training ground. Are there any ex top players coaching in the lower leagues now? The only Ines I can think of who moved up from a lower league to super league where Powell from Fev to Cas and millward when he joined us from Leigh. I would prefer to see KC do a couple of years down there and then go for a top job.

Re: Cunningham must go

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:39 pm
The Doghead Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 12, 2003 11:07 pm
Posts: 2472
https://twitter.com/RLonRY/status/841445338514878465

Re: Cunningham must go

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:47 pm
Look that's not enya Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Dec 18, 2014 2:33 am
Posts: 58
Tommy Lee what a dreadful signing

Re: Cunningham must go

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:44 am
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6833
Location: Here there and everywhere
Look that's not enya wrote:
Tommy Lee what a dreadful signing


Definition of a journey man. Never really kicked on from his time at Hull (he left in 2008).
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Cunningham must go

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:02 pm
infamous grouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 30, 2015 9:04 pm
Posts: 45
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Definition of a journey man. Never really kicked on from his time at Hull (he left in 2008).



Perhaps he's a late developer ;-)


I remember when he got into the Hull side he was hailed as a great prospect but a one how he never kicked on.

You never know he may surprise us ;-) on the plus side he can't be costing us much and he may tide us over until Cunningham jnr reaches potential.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Allez, Ashton Bears, BackrowSaint, infamous grouse, jus@casvegas, Top Saint and 139 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,8081,79975,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}