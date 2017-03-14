BrisbaneRhino wrote: Daryl Powell was not a success at Leeds - hence leaving. Not his fault, as he was thrown in at the deep end in an emergency, and its great to see that after actually learning his trade he's now seemingly a very good coach.



TBH you could blame the club for appointing Cunningham without experience, but how big is his ego in taking it on with no experience? Why is it so hard to accept that he should have gone and coached juniors or even better in the Championship for a few years?

It's a shame that coaches don't see the championship as a good training ground. Are there any ex top players coaching in the lower leagues now? The only Ines I can think of who moved up from a lower league to super league where Powell from Fev to Cas and millward when he joined us from Leigh. I would prefer to see KC do a couple of years down there and then go for a top job.