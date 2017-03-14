Smith's Brolly wrote:

http://www.totalrl.com/schofield-blasts ... halfbacks/ Champion of young british half-backs, Garry Schofield slam Super League coaches for dropping Patton & Danny Richardson.

A few years ago I was sat next to Schofield at one of the Leeds v Saints Grand finals....... about 10mins to go Saints were losing but still within a chance of snatching it, He said to me " don't worry Leeds are shot, Saints are going to win this" !!!!!Then Leeds scored again and the rest as they say is history.I didn't think much if his opinion then and I don't think much of it now.