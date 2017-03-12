WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cunningham must go

Board index Super League St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Cunningham must go

 
Post a reply

Re: Cunningham must go

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:55 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 283
Daryl Powell was far from a disaster at Leeds. He took over a mess after Dean Lance and gave kids a chance which started a period of success. He led those kids to 2nd in league,a cup final and to 80 mins from a grand final.

He wouldnt leave Cas for Saints tho so all irrelevent.

You guys are stuck like my Leeds team was last yr. You are a great club tho and will come thru it but its a tough period to go thru and im not sure where your next win is coming from. You will be fine though.

Re: Cunningham must go

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:43 am
Allez User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 23, 2005 11:02 pm
Posts: 719
St pete wrote:
[url][/url]Your missing the point. I personally would have got rid of him after last season even though we was 80 mins from grand final and had something like won 12 out of last 13 games. I would have sacked him on the basis of the style of play because at times was some of the worst rugby I've ever seen from saints team but Mcmanus stuck with him. He's just signed on 5 players and give the lads a full pre season and imo it's madness just to throw the last 3 month of pre season based on this year, we have no option but to give him more time this season.

If we bring in a new coach now, he might not want the new players, the pre season a waste of time and effort so let's give him until mid season and see where we at and not be silly by sacking a coach 4 games Into new season.


No I am not, and what you are suggesting is folly - do you really think we can wait for an empty ground because I'm telling you, when that happens (and it will) the business can NEVER recover from it - end of. This is a commercial and results business, end of, no fog no fudge just black and white and that's it. There's no room for 'let's see how it goes' and someone as shrewd as McManus will be/should be looking at the overall picture and assessing this:

'How much confidence do I have in this guy to deliver'?

In doing that he can't ignore the fact that KC's overall record is woeful - that should be the determinant of whether he stays or goes and he's hardly got a compelling argument to stay has he? Eamonn has backed the guy, he isn't delivering and no amount of 'see how it goes' will change it because he simply isn't coach material. Without being a smart alec I said that the day he was appointed (and I think you did too) - delaying the inevitable will only cause further damage, not make things better Pete. Sometimes you just gotta do it.

Re: Cunningham must go

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 3:30 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16768
Allez wrote:
No I am not, and what you are suggesting is folly - do you really think we can wait for an empty ground because I'm telling you, when that happens (and it will) the business can NEVER recover from it - end of. This is a commercial and results business, end of, no fog no fudge just black and white and that's it. There's no room for 'let's see how it goes' and someone as shrewd as McManus will be/should be looking at the overall picture and assessing this:

'How much confidence do I have in this guy to deliver'?

In doing that he can't ignore the fact that KC's overall record is woeful - that should be the determinant of whether he stays or goes and he's hardly got a compelling argument to stay has he? Eamonn has backed the guy, he isn't delivering and no amount of 'see how it goes' will change it because he simply isn't coach material. Without being a smart alec I said that the day he was appointed (and I think you did too) - delaying the inevitable will only cause further damage, not make things better Pete. Sometimes you just gotta do it.


I'm going to disagree. We should have got shut last year but we didn't. We now have to give him time to see if he can turn it around as you can't sack a man who the club thought was right for the job 3 games ago.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Re: Cunningham must go

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 4:33 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5469
Location: Now in Enemy Country
St pete wrote:
I'm going to disagree. We should have got shut last year but we didn't. We now have to give him time to see if he can turn it around as you can't sack a man who the club thought was right for the job 3 games ago.


We are on a very "tricky wicket" at the moment, can we afford to wait for a turnaround, come Easter we could be staring at 9 losses which was our whole season loss last year before the eights. There is not much confidence that dramatic changes can be made from a stubborn man hell bent on his style of coaching at all cost to player and supporter.
.
If we do end up with the worse scenario at Easter we are probably looking at avoiding the middle 8's, this conservative style of play can't go on we've not had our injury crisis yet, once that kicks in we will really start to struggle especially if it effects our back line.
.
Personally I would give him the Catalan and Warrington game if he fails then we quickly need a new coach and time to change things around.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Cunningham must go

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:48 pm
Trainman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 466
FWIW, even as a Wiganer I feel for Cunningham. He was a great player for you and may have become a great coach. He was simply imo given the job at least 5 years early. The majority if not all good coaches have learnt their trade by coaching at youth, reserves and assistant level for a number of years before getting the top job.

It's very rare a young inexperienced player comes into a team and performs consistently straight away, a coach is no different.

Re: Cunningham must go

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:12 pm
fc-eaststander User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 2010
Location: West Hull
I thought Cunningham's comments after the game on sky strange saying he was very pleased with his players, they didn't complete sets the end of sets where poor far too many unforced errors and poor discipline but he was very pleased with the performance if that's the standard he's happy with then you will be in the lower end of the table this year sometimes your poor like we where but you grind a win out but there's poor and poor you are never happy with it :CRAZY:
FC TILL I DIE

COME ON U HULL

Re: Cunningham must go

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:17 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8013
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Daryl Powell was not a success at Leeds - hence leaving. Not his fault, as he was thrown in at the deep end in an emergency, and its great to see that after actually learning his trade he's now seemingly a very good coach.

TBH you could blame the club for appointing Cunningham without experience, but how big is his ego in taking it on with no experience? Why is it so hard to accept that he should have gone and coached juniors or even better in the Championship for a few years?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BrisbaneRhino and 25 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,534,43681975,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}