St pete wrote: [url][/url]Your missing the point. I personally would have got rid of him after last season even though we was 80 mins from grand final and had something like won 12 out of last 13 games. I would have sacked him on the basis of the style of play because at times was some of the worst rugby I've ever seen from saints team but Mcmanus stuck with him. He's just signed on 5 players and give the lads a full pre season and imo it's madness just to throw the last 3 month of pre season based on this year, we have no option but to give him more time this season.



If we bring in a new coach now, he might not want the new players, the pre season a waste of time and effort so let's give him until mid season and see where we at and not be silly by sacking a coach 4 games Into new season.

No I am not, and what you are suggesting is folly - do you really think we can wait for an empty ground because I'm telling you, when that happens (and it will) the business can NEVER recover from it - end of. This is a commercial and results business, end of, no fog no fudge just black and white and that's it. There's no room for 'let's see how it goes' and someone as shrewd as McManus will be/should be looking at the overall picture and assessing this:'How much confidence do I have in this guy to deliver'?In doing that he can't ignore the fact that KC's overall record is woeful - that should be the determinant of whether he stays or goes and he's hardly got a compelling argument to stay has he? Eamonn has backed the guy, he isn't delivering and no amount of 'see how it goes' will change it because he simply isn't coach material. Without being a smart alec I said that the day he was appointed (and I think you did too) - delaying the inevitable will only cause further damage, not make things better Pete. Sometimes you just gotta do it.