Daryl Powell was far from a disaster at Leeds. He took over a mess after Dean Lance and gave kids a chance which started a period of success. He led those kids to 2nd in league,a cup final and to 80 mins from a grand final.
He wouldnt leave Cas for Saints tho so all irrelevent.
You guys are stuck like my Leeds team was last yr. You are a great club tho and will come thru it but its a tough period to go thru and im not sure where your next win is coming from. You will be fine though.
He wouldnt leave Cas for Saints tho so all irrelevent.
You guys are stuck like my Leeds team was last yr. You are a great club tho and will come thru it but its a tough period to go thru and im not sure where your next win is coming from. You will be fine though.