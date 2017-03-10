hull2524

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm

Posts: 4444



in fairness your lads gave it a real good go tonight, play with that passion and get lomax smith back and imo you wont be far away once a black and white always a black and white COYH Allez

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Mar 23, 2005 11:02 pm

Posts: 718

St pete wrote: Yes! Definitely!



No team should sack their coach 4 games in. If the club was thinking of doing it, they should have done it the end of last season. The club backed him with his signings and we've got all his stuff in place so no way will sack him YET.



I think Smith will give us some direction and better kicking game but for me, it's Jonny lomax we miss big time. He's our threat on the edge and he scares the life out of teams.



Personally I'm not happy with some KC coaching and methods but I'd like to see us when lomax and Smith are on the field and fully fit Taia and LMS on the edges.



Except it's not '4 games in' is it? It's 2 seasons and 4 games in of steady decline and it frustrates me when people insist on taking that short term view. If this was his first season I'd be agreeing with you but you are ignoring the fact that he is doing nothing but taking us backwards and has done since he too over.



Matty Smith is not the answer. Never was. Except it's not '4 games in' is it? It's 2 seasons and 4 games in of steady decline and it frustrates me when people insist on taking that short term view. If this was his first season I'd be agreeing with you but you are ignoring the fact that he is doing nothing but taking us backwards and has done since he too over.Matty Smith is not the answer. Never was. St pete

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm

Posts: 16767

Allez wrote: Except it's not '4 games in' is it? It's 2 seasons and 4 games in of steady decline and it frustrates me when people insist on taking that short term view. If this was his first season I'd be agreeing with you but you are ignoring the fact that he is doing nothing but taking us backwards and has done since he too over.



Matty Smith is not the answer. Never was.



Your missing the point. I personally would have got rid of him after last season even though we was 80 mins from grand final and had something like won 12 out of last 13 games. I would have sacked him on the basis of the style of play because at times was some of the worst rugby I've ever seen from saints team but Mcmanus stuck with him. He's just signed on 5 players and give the lads a full pre season and imo it's madness just to throw the last 3 month of pre season based on this year, we have no option but to give him more time this season.



If we bring in a new coach now, he might not want the new players, the pre season a waste of time and effort so let's give him until mid season and see where we at and not be silly by sacking a coach 4 games Into new season. [url][/url]Your missing the point. I personally would have got rid of him after last season even though we was 80 mins from grand final and had something like won 12 out of last 13 games. I would have sacked him on the basis of the style of play because at times was some of the worst rugby I've ever seen from saints team but Mcmanus stuck with him. He's just signed on 5 players and give the lads a full pre season and imo it's madness just to throw the last 3 month of pre season based on this year, we have no option but to give him more time this season.If we bring in a new coach now, he might not want the new players, the pre season a waste of time and effort so let's give him until mid season and see where we at and not be silly by sacking a coach 4 games Into new season. Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -



"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"



Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior Judder Man

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm

Posts: 5468

Location: Now in Enemy Country

St pete wrote: Yes! Definitely!



No team should sack their coach 4 games in. If the club was thinking of doing it, they should have done it the end of last season. The club backed him with his signings and we've got all his stuff in place so no way will sack him YET.



I think Smith will give us some direction and better kicking game but for me, it's Jonny lomax we miss big time. He's our threat on the edge and he scares the life out of teams.



Personally I'm not happy with some KC coaching and methods but I'd like to see us when lomax and Smith are on the field and fully fit Taia and LMS on the edges.



I think we are approaching into a period very similar to Leeds last year where you are expecting things to get better but we are going into the "bottom 4 creep" situation. When Smith comes back we will definitely have a better kicking game but its doubtful it will make the likes of Peyroux, Wilkin, Douglas, Lee etc play any better.

.

For me, sadly we are probably looking at a 70% Lomax from now on, his footwork and lack of speed against tighter defences is not going to be influential as in the past.

.

KC is so bogged down and stubborn in his own beliefs now, I reckon after Easter we can probably see that we will have too much to do to ensure we are in the top 8. For me once once Smith comes back we need to remove Wilkin and Peyroux out of the team and put more energy and honest effort into our back rowers. Our pack in reality is a front row and 2 wingers, KC has believed in this for a season and 4 games now, its embarrassing but the opposition will quite content for it too continue for all the season. I think we are approaching into a period very similar to Leeds last year where you are expecting things to get better but we are going into the "bottom 4 creep" situation. When Smith comes back we will definitely have a better kicking game but its doubtful it will make the likes of Peyroux, Wilkin, Douglas, Lee etc play any better.For me, sadly we are probably looking at a 70% Lomax from now on, his footwork and lack of speed against tighter defences is not going to be influential as in the past.KC is so bogged down and stubborn in his own beliefs now, I reckon after Easter we can probably see that we will have too much to do to ensure we are in the top 8. For me once once Smith comes back we need to remove Wilkin and Peyroux out of the team and put more energy and honest effort into our back rowers. Our pack in reality is a front row and 2 wingers, KC has believed in this for a season and 4 games now, its embarrassing but the opposition will quite content for it too continue for all the season. The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.

Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming. thepimp007

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am

Posts: 907

Judder Man wrote: I think we are approaching into a period very similar to Leeds last year where you are expecting things to get better but we are going into the "bottom 4 creep" situation. When Smith comes back we will definitely have a better kicking game but its doubtful it will make the likes of Peyroux , Wilkin, Douglas, Lee etc play any better.

.

For me, sadly we are probably looking at a 70% Lomax from now on, his footwork and lack of speed against tighter defences is not going to be influential as in the past.

.

KC is so bogged down and stubborn in his own beliefs now, I reckon after Easter we can probably see that we will have too much to do to ensure we are in the top 8. For me once once Smith comes back we need to remove Wilkin and Peyroux out of the team and put more energy and honest effort into our back rowers. Our pack in reality is a front row and 2 wingers, KC has believed in this for a season and 4 games now, its embarrassing but the opposition will quite content for it too continue for all the season.



The last couple of games I have watche don TV I thought Peyroux was one of your better players, obviously I dont see him week in week out like you guys and for everyone to have the same opinion he obviously doesnt cut the mustard. But I thought he was reasonable enough last night. Also think adrenaline got Taia through his first game, although he made errors showed his class too. Think at this point in time itsgood for saints you have replaced Greenwood with him. Good luck for the rest of the season The last couple of games I have watche don TV I thought Peyroux was one of your better players, obviously I dont see him week in week out like you guys and for everyone to have the same opinion he obviously doesnt cut the mustard. But I thought he was reasonable enough last night. Also think adrenaline got Taia through his first game, although he made errors showed his class too. Think at this point in time itsgood for saints you have replaced Greenwood with him. Good luck for the rest of the season St pete

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm

Posts: 16767

Judder Man wrote: I think we are approaching into a period very similar to Leeds last year where you are expecting things to get better but we are going into the "bottom 4 creep" situation. When Smith comes back we will definitely have a better kicking game but its doubtful it will make the likes of Peyroux, Wilkin, Douglas, Lee etc play any better.

.

For me, sadly we are probably looking at a 70% Lomax from now on, his footwork and lack of speed against tighter defences is not going to be influential as in the past.

.

KC is so bogged down and stubborn in his own beliefs now, I reckon after Easter we can probably see that we will have too much to do to ensure we are in the top 8. For me once once Smith comes back we need to remove Wilkin and Peyroux out of the team and put more energy and honest effort into our back rowers. Our pack in reality is a front row and 2 wingers, KC has believed in this for a season and 4 games now, its embarrassing but the opposition will quite content for it too continue for all the season.



It's a shame we are like this post Nathan Brown. After the disaster of Royce Simmons and Mick Potter I truely beleive Brown had brought us through the other end of transition stage. He had brought in better players and got rid of the players that was letting us down and we won a grand final.



On the back of the grand final, we didn't build it on, in fact we took 3 steps back in bringing in a rookie coach. You need to build on success and not go backwards like we did. The most crazy thing in bringing KC in as coach was the fact he'd never ever coached a team. He hadn't done the u16s, u19s, reserves or even any amateur coaching, he was just let loose as first team coach without cutting his teeth in the game. It's a shame we are like this post Nathan Brown. After the disaster of Royce Simmons and Mick Potter I truely beleive Brown had brought us through the other end of transition stage. He had brought in better players and got rid of the players that was letting us down and we won a grand final.On the back of the grand final, we didn't build it on, in fact we took 3 steps back in bringing in a rookie coach. You need to build on success and not go backwards like we did. The most crazy thing in bringing KC in as coach was the fact he'd never ever coached a team. He hadn't done the u16s, u19s, reserves or even any amateur coaching, he was just let loose as first team coach without cutting his teeth in the game. Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -



"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"



Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior Judder Man

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm

Posts: 5468

Location: Now in Enemy Country

St pete wrote: It's a shame we are like this post Nathan Brown. After the disaster of Royce Simmons and Mick Potter I truely beleive Brown had brought us through the other end of transition stage. He had brought in better players and got rid of the players that was letting us down and we won a grand final.



On the back of the grand final, we didn't build it on, in fact we took 3 steps back in bringing in a rookie coach. You need to build on success and not go backwards like we did. The most crazy thing in bringing KC in as coach was the fact he'd never ever coached a team. He hadn't done the u16s, u19s, reserves or even any amateur coaching, he was just let loose as first team coach without cutting his teeth in the game.



The common purpose with Potter, Simmons and Brown was too manage a transition and bring some of our younger players through, for better or worse we did see that change but struggled with consistency.

.

For me KC because of his inexperience is doing the opposite, he wanted leaders so he got them, he wanted experience in key positions so he got them, the only thing that didn't change was his game plan. He has also lost trust with his younger players Savelio, Greenwood, Thompson, Richardson, Fages have not been handled well on the man management side, we are becoming an old team with an uncertain future. The common purpose with Potter, Simmons and Brown was too manage a transition and bring some of our younger players through, for better or worse we did see that change but struggled with consistency.For me KC because of his inexperience is doing the opposite, he wanted leaders so he got them, he wanted experience in key positions so he got them, the only thing that didn't change was his game plan. He has also lost trust with his younger players Savelio, Greenwood, Thompson, Richardson, Fages have not been handled well on the man management side, we are becoming an old team with an uncertain future. The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.

Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming. St pete

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm

Posts: 16767

Judder Man wrote: The common purpose with Potter, Simmons and Brown was too manage a transition and bring some of our younger players through, for better or worse we did see that change but struggled with consistency.

.

For me KC because of his inexperience is doing the opposite, he wanted leaders so he got them, he wanted experience in key positions so he got them, the only thing that didn't change was his game plan. He has also lost trust with his younger players Savelio, Greenwood, Thompson, Richardson, Fages have not been handled well on the man management side, we are becoming an old team with an uncertain future.



To be fair, we did need some leaders and experience. I thought the signings of Smith and Douglas was good idea as both leaders with loads of experience but Smith ain't played yet and Douglas has been very poor.



Even the Morgan signing made good sense. He is experienced nrl player, fast and good with the ball. It brought us balance to the side as we have two centres but again, that ain't worked out. [*]To be fair, we did need some leaders and experience. I thought the signings of Smith and Douglas was good idea as both leaders with loads of experience but Smith ain't played yet and Douglas has been very poor.Even the Morgan signing made good sense. He is experienced nrl player, fast and good with the ball. It brought us balance to the side as we have two centres but again, that ain't worked out. Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -



"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"



Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior The Chair Maker

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 12651

Location: The heart of gods Country, Haydock

i'm someone who has always felt the need to be patient with Longy and Cunningham due to their lack of experience in coaching.



The back end of last season gave me hope that something had clicked with the pairing and they had figured out a few things on how to run things.



So far this year though it has been a reversion to past issues.



The defence has been on the whole ordinary, this is despite the so called poor defensive players being let go.



Last night was one of desperate players having to make many last ditch scrambling tackles. That for me is one of the reasons we are conceding lots of penalties. The defensive structure just is not in place. For example i noticed last night numerous times that two players were marking the same space. This leaves gaps elsewhere.



Offensively we are very one dimensional. I accept that missing half back and fullback is going to affect overall creativity. However in the past we have been in far worse situations, but had the structures that allowed players to run set plays and get over the line. We have also been prepared to use the ball, something we are seemingly unwilling or incapable of doing now.



The stats bear this out, in that the second rowers are getting comparatively less ball. All the go forward is via the front row or the wingers. This basically shows that its a case of winger returning kick, then further winger carry, then Prop carry, prop carry, prop carry, finally kick.

No wonder fans are complaining about boring rugby and opposition teams are easily handling us.



I have bracketed the opposition for comparison



Against Leeds.

Wingers: 44 carries (27)

back row inc loose forward and replacements 26 carries (39)

props inc replacements 56 carries (44)



Against Leigh

Wingers 23 (23)

back row 36 (43)

Props 46 (41)



Against Wakefield

Wingers 34 (36)

back row 31 (46)

Props 54 (25)



Defensively ive noticed the back row appears to be doing all the work. I think teams are just bypassing our big pack when going forward and moving it wide. We on the other hand just smash it straight through the middles. We make good yardage doing this, but for me opposition coaches are just suckering the Saints into a false belief that they just need to keep ploughing through the middle. The problem with this is the props are getting overworked and tired out. This forces the back row to play tighter in the middle defensively to plug gaps there. This then leaves spaces out wide forcing the back row into scrambling defence and conceding penalties.

Opposition coaches are just manipulating us into a tight pocket that they can easily control, before out flanking us when they have the ball.



IF KC and Longy are to survive i think they need to muster at least one win in our next two games. Lose both those and they are gone.



As for replacements. Geoff Toovey who is currently at Bradford Bulls would be my choice, as is proven Grand Final NRL coach, failing that Steve Mcnamara could be an outside bet.

I know many call for Darryl Powell but for me his teams have so far flattered to to deceive, and when previously put in charge of a big club he was a disaster. theres only one stan wall

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Sep 29, 2005 10:48 am

Posts: 1081

Location: Haydock, St Helens

I'd attempt to bring over Jason Demetriou or Dave Fairleigh. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Crackador, newgroundb4wakey, theres only one stan wall, Wigg'n and 55 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 20 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,533,730 916 75,830 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sun 12th Mar : 05:00 NRL-R2 WESTS v PENRITH TV Sun 12th Mar : 07:30 NRL-R2 ST GEORGE v PARRAMATTA TV Sun 12th Mar : 14:00 CH1-R2 HEMEL v HUNSLET Sun 12th Mar : 14:00 CH1-R2 OXFORD v WORKINGTON Sun 12th Mar : 14:00 CH1-R2 WHITEHAVEN v TORONTO TV Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 CH-R6 HALIFAX v LONDON Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 CH-R6 BRADFORD v BATLEY Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 CH-R6 ROCHDALE v OLDHAM Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 CH-R6 DEWSBURY v HULL KR Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 CH1-R2 CELTIC v DONCASTER Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 SL-R4 WIDNES v CASTLEFORD Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 CH-R6 SHEFFIELD v FEATHERSTONE > Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 SL-R4 WAKEFIELD v SALFORD < Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 CH1-R2 NEWCASTLE v LONDON Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 CH1-R2 COVENTY v BARROW



























c}