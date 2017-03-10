|
in fairness your lads gave it a real good go tonight, play with that passion and get lomax smith back and imo you wont be far away
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:22 pm
St pete wrote:
Yes! Definitely!
No team should sack their coach 4 games in. If the club was thinking of doing it, they should have done it the end of last season. The club backed him with his signings and we've got all his stuff in place so no way will sack him YET.
I think Smith will give us some direction and better kicking game but for me, it's Jonny lomax we miss big time. He's our threat on the edge and he scares the life out of teams.
Personally I'm not happy with some KC coaching and methods but I'd like to see us when lomax and Smith are on the field and fully fit Taia and LMS on the edges.
Except it's not '4 games in' is it? It's 2 seasons and 4 games in of steady decline and it frustrates me when people insist on taking that short term view. If this was his first season I'd be agreeing with you but you are ignoring the fact that he is doing nothing but taking us backwards and has done since he too over.
Matty Smith is not the answer. Never was.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:07 am
Allez wrote:
Except it's not '4 games in' is it? It's 2 seasons and 4 games in of steady decline and it frustrates me when people insist on taking that short term view. If this was his first season I'd be agreeing with you but you are ignoring the fact that he is doing nothing but taking us backwards and has done since he too over.
Matty Smith is not the answer. Never was.
Your missing the point. I personally would have got rid of him after last season even though we was 80 mins from grand final and had something like won 12 out of last 13 games. I would have sacked him on the basis of the style of play because at times was some of the worst rugby I've ever seen from saints team but Mcmanus stuck with him. He's just signed on 5 players and give the lads a full pre season and imo it's madness just to throw the last 3 month of pre season based on this year, we have no option but to give him more time this season.
If we bring in a new coach now, he might not want the new players, the pre season a waste of time and effort so let's give him until mid season and see where we at and not be silly by sacking a coach 4 games Into new season.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:28 am
St pete wrote:
Yes! Definitely!
No team should sack their coach 4 games in. If the club was thinking of doing it, they should have done it the end of last season. The club backed him with his signings and we've got all his stuff in place so no way will sack him YET.
I think Smith will give us some direction and better kicking game but for me, it's Jonny lomax we miss big time. He's our threat on the edge and he scares the life out of teams.
Personally I'm not happy with some KC coaching and methods but I'd like to see us when lomax and Smith are on the field and fully fit Taia and LMS on the edges.
I think we are approaching into a period very similar to Leeds last year where you are expecting things to get better but we are going into the "bottom 4 creep" situation. When Smith comes back we will definitely have a better kicking game but its doubtful it will make the likes of Peyroux, Wilkin, Douglas, Lee etc play any better.
.
For me, sadly we are probably looking at a 70% Lomax from now on, his footwork and lack of speed against tighter defences is not going to be influential as in the past.
.
KC is so bogged down and stubborn in his own beliefs now, I reckon after Easter we can probably see that we will have too much to do to ensure we are in the top 8. For me once once Smith comes back we need to remove Wilkin and Peyroux out of the team and put more energy and honest effort into our back rowers. Our pack in reality is a front row and 2 wingers, KC has believed in this for a season and 4 games now, its embarrassing but the opposition will quite content for it too continue for all the season.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:50 am
Judder Man wrote:
I think we are approaching into a period very similar to Leeds last year where you are expecting things to get better but we are going into the "bottom 4 creep" situation. When Smith comes back we will definitely have a better kicking game but its doubtful it will make the likes of Peyroux, Wilkin, Douglas, Lee etc play any better.
.
For me, sadly we are probably looking at a 70% Lomax from now on, his footwork and lack of speed against tighter defences is not going to be influential as in the past.
.
KC is so bogged down and stubborn in his own beliefs now, I reckon after Easter we can probably see that we will have too much to do to ensure we are in the top 8. For me once once Smith comes back we need to remove Wilkin and Peyroux out of the team and put more energy and honest effort into our back rowers. Our pack in reality is a front row and 2 wingers, KC has believed in this for a season and 4 games now, its embarrassing but the opposition will quite content for it too continue for all the season.
The last couple of games I have watche don TV I thought Peyroux was one of your better players, obviously I dont see him week in week out like you guys and for everyone to have the same opinion he obviously doesnt cut the mustard. But I thought he was reasonable enough last night. Also think adrenaline got Taia through his first game, although he made errors showed his class too. Think at this point in time itsgood for saints you have replaced Greenwood with him. Good luck for the rest of the season
Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:59 am
Judder Man wrote:
I think we are approaching into a period very similar to Leeds last year where you are expecting things to get better but we are going into the "bottom 4 creep" situation. When Smith comes back we will definitely have a better kicking game but its doubtful it will make the likes of Peyroux, Wilkin, Douglas, Lee etc play any better.
.
For me, sadly we are probably looking at a 70% Lomax from now on, his footwork and lack of speed against tighter defences is not going to be influential as in the past.
.
KC is so bogged down and stubborn in his own beliefs now, I reckon after Easter we can probably see that we will have too much to do to ensure we are in the top 8. For me once once Smith comes back we need to remove Wilkin and Peyroux out of the team and put more energy and honest effort into our back rowers. Our pack in reality is a front row and 2 wingers, KC has believed in this for a season and 4 games now, its embarrassing but the opposition will quite content for it too continue for all the season.
It's a shame we are like this post Nathan Brown. After the disaster of Royce Simmons and Mick Potter I truely beleive Brown had brought us through the other end of transition stage. He had brought in better players and got rid of the players that was letting us down and we won a grand final.
On the back of the grand final, we didn't build it on, in fact we took 3 steps back in bringing in a rookie coach. You need to build on success and not go backwards like we did. The most crazy thing in bringing KC in as coach was the fact he'd never ever coached a team. He hadn't done the u16s, u19s, reserves or even any amateur coaching, he was just let loose as first team coach without cutting his teeth in the game.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:21 am
St pete wrote:
It's a shame we are like this post Nathan Brown. After the disaster of Royce Simmons and Mick Potter I truely beleive Brown had brought us through the other end of transition stage. He had brought in better players and got rid of the players that was letting us down and we won a grand final.
On the back of the grand final, we didn't build it on, in fact we took 3 steps back in bringing in a rookie coach. You need to build on success and not go backwards like we did. The most crazy thing in bringing KC in as coach was the fact he'd never ever coached a team. He hadn't done the u16s, u19s, reserves or even any amateur coaching, he was just let loose as first team coach without cutting his teeth in the game.
The common purpose with Potter, Simmons and Brown was too manage a transition and bring some of our younger players through, for better or worse we did see that change but struggled with consistency.
.
For me KC because of his inexperience is doing the opposite, he wanted leaders so he got them, he wanted experience in key positions so he got them, the only thing that didn't change was his game plan. He has also lost trust with his younger players Savelio, Greenwood, Thompson, Richardson, Fages have not been handled well on the man management side, we are becoming an old team with an uncertain future.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:31 am
Judder Man wrote:
The common purpose with Potter, Simmons and Brown was too manage a transition and bring some of our younger players through, for better or worse we did see that change but struggled with consistency.
.
For me KC because of his inexperience is doing the opposite, he wanted leaders so he got them, he wanted experience in key positions so he got them, the only thing that didn't change was his game plan. He has also lost trust with his younger players Savelio, Greenwood, Thompson, Richardson, Fages have not been handled well on the man management side, we are becoming an old team with an uncertain future.
To be fair, we did need some leaders and experience. I thought the signings of Smith and Douglas was good idea as both leaders with loads of experience but Smith ain't played yet and Douglas has been very poor.
Even the Morgan signing made good sense. He is experienced nrl player, fast and good with the ball. It brought us balance to the side as we have two centres but again, that ain't worked out.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:02 pm
i'm someone who has always felt the need to be patient with Longy and Cunningham due to their lack of experience in coaching.
The back end of last season gave me hope that something had clicked with the pairing and they had figured out a few things on how to run things.
So far this year though it has been a reversion to past issues.
The defence has been on the whole ordinary, this is despite the so called poor defensive players being let go.
Last night was one of desperate players having to make many last ditch scrambling tackles. That for me is one of the reasons we are conceding lots of penalties. The defensive structure just is not in place. For example i noticed last night numerous times that two players were marking the same space. This leaves gaps elsewhere.
Offensively we are very one dimensional. I accept that missing half back and fullback is going to affect overall creativity. However in the past we have been in far worse situations, but had the structures that allowed players to run set plays and get over the line. We have also been prepared to use the ball, something we are seemingly unwilling or incapable of doing now.
The stats bear this out, in that the second rowers are getting comparatively less ball. All the go forward is via the front row or the wingers. This basically shows that its a case of winger returning kick, then further winger carry, then Prop carry, prop carry, prop carry, finally kick.
No wonder fans are complaining about boring rugby and opposition teams are easily handling us.
I have bracketed the opposition for comparison
Against Leeds.
Wingers: 44 carries (27)
back row inc loose forward and replacements 26 carries (39)
props inc replacements 56 carries (44)
Against Leigh
Wingers 23 (23)
back row 36 (43)
Props 46 (41)
Against Wakefield
Wingers 34 (36)
back row 31 (46)
Props 54 (25)
Defensively ive noticed the back row appears to be doing all the work. I think teams are just bypassing our big pack when going forward and moving it wide. We on the other hand just smash it straight through the middles. We make good yardage doing this, but for me opposition coaches are just suckering the Saints into a false belief that they just need to keep ploughing through the middle. The problem with this is the props are getting overworked and tired out. This forces the back row to play tighter in the middle defensively to plug gaps there. This then leaves spaces out wide forcing the back row into scrambling defence and conceding penalties.
Opposition coaches are just manipulating us into a tight pocket that they can easily control, before out flanking us when they have the ball.
IF KC and Longy are to survive i think they need to muster at least one win in our next two games. Lose both those and they are gone.
As for replacements. Geoff Toovey who is currently at Bradford Bulls would be my choice, as is proven Grand Final NRL coach, failing that Steve Mcnamara could be an outside bet.
I know many call for Darryl Powell but for me his teams have so far flattered to to deceive, and when previously put in charge of a big club he was a disaster.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:20 am
I'd attempt to bring over Jason Demetriou or Dave Fairleigh.
