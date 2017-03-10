St pete wrote: Yes! Definitely!



No team should sack their coach 4 games in. If the club was thinking of doing it, they should have done it the end of last season. The club backed him with his signings and we've got all his stuff in place so no way will sack him YET.



I think Smith will give us some direction and better kicking game but for me, it's Jonny lomax we miss big time. He's our threat on the edge and he scares the life out of teams.



Personally I'm not happy with some KC coaching and methods but I'd like to see us when lomax and Smith are on the field and fully fit Taia and LMS on the edges.

I think we are approaching into a period very similar to Leeds last year where you are expecting things to get better but we are going into the "bottom 4 creep" situation. When Smith comes back we will definitely have a better kicking game but its doubtful it will make the likes of Peyroux, Wilkin, Douglas, Lee etc play any better.For me, sadly we are probably looking at a 70% Lomax from now on, his footwork and lack of speed against tighter defences is not going to be influential as in the past.KC is so bogged down and stubborn in his own beliefs now, I reckon after Easter we can probably see that we will have too much to do to ensure we are in the top 8. For me once once Smith comes back we need to remove Wilkin and Peyroux out of the team and put more energy and honest effort into our back rowers. Our pack in reality is a front row and 2 wingers, KC has believed in this for a season and 4 games now, its embarrassing but the opposition will quite content for it too continue for all the season.