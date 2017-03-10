WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cunningham must go

Cunningham must go

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:57 pm
Roy Haggerty
How long do we have to put up with this garbage?

A team which offers no threat beyond a hopeful up and under bear the line?

Poor recruitment

Poor selection

Poor substitute management

Weak goal-line defence

Soft forwards

Absolutely no self-belief

Shockingly stupid discipline

Teams not needing to play well to beat us

Enough. FFS. Enough.
Re: Cunningham must go

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:02 pm
theblondebomber
Do we wait until Smith is back and see what happens?
Re: Cunningham must go

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:04 pm
theblondebomber
Personally I'd give him until the end of the easter period
Re: Cunningham must go

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:05 pm
theblondebomber
I do believe though that EMcM should be calling him in and asking to explain a few things
Re: Cunningham must go

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:08 pm
Judder Man
theblondebomber wrote:
Do we wait until Smith is back and see what happens?


Don't think we will be much better when Smith returns, a better kicking game perhaps. KC's Plan Z is really zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Cunningham must go

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 pm
The Super league landscape has changed. Gone are the days where you could kick and scream when things weren't going your way, get a new coach in and bobs your uncle. Look at Huddersfield.

Re: Cunningham must go

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:11 pm
Roy Haggerty
By the end of the Easter period, we could be where Leeds were last year. Do you see us beating Catalans away? No, me neither.

We have to stop making excuses. He's had more than 2 years of relative decline, and the same weaknesses, particularly a complete inability to attack.

This is bad. We shouldn't indulge in wishful thinking.

When was the last time you actually enjoyed watching Saints? You know, went with a smile on your face expecting an entertaining win. As opposed to went with a clenched @rse hoping we'd somehow scrape through?

He has to go.
Re: Cunningham must go

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:14 pm
theblondebomber
Pretty much blaming the ref.... again
Re: Cunningham must go

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:26 pm
St pete
theblondebomber wrote:
Do we wait until Smith is back and see what happens?


Yes! Definitely!

No team should sack their coach 4 games in. If the club was thinking of doing it, they should have done it the end of last season. The club backed him with his signings and we've got all his stuff in place so no way will sack him YET.

I think Smith will give us some direction and better kicking game but for me, it's Jonny lomax we miss big time. He's our threat on the edge and he scares the life out of teams.

Personally I'm not happy with some KC coaching and methods but I'd like to see us when lomax and Smith are on the field and fully fit Taia and LMS on the edges.
Re: Cunningham must go

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:35 pm
theblondebomber
St pete wrote:
Yes! Definitely!

No team should sack their coach 4 games in. If the club was thinking of doing it, they should have done it the end of last season. The club backed him with his signings and we've got all his stuff in place so no way will sack him YET.

I think Smith will give us some direction and better kicking game but for me, it's Jonny lomax we miss big time. He's our threat on the edge and he scares the life out of teams.

Personally I'm not happy with some KC coaching and methods but I'd like to see us when lomax and Smith are on the field and fully fit Taia and LMS on the edges.


I agree
c}