How long do we have to put up with this garbage?
A team which offers no threat beyond a hopeful up and under bear the line?
Poor recruitment
Poor selection
Poor substitute management
Weak goal-line defence
Soft forwards
Absolutely no self-belief
Shockingly stupid discipline
Teams not needing to play well to beat us
Enough. FFS. Enough.
A team which offers no threat beyond a hopeful up and under bear the line?
Poor recruitment
Poor selection
Poor substitute management
Weak goal-line defence
Soft forwards
Absolutely no self-belief
Shockingly stupid discipline
Teams not needing to play well to beat us
Enough. FFS. Enough.