Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:40 pm
Vancouver Leyther
Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2659
Location: Vancouver, Canada
I know everyone is probably at the game but I have to just blow steam and say that I have never heard a worse commentary duo than Jack Dearden and Neil Turley (sorry Neil). I have no idea what is happening in the game other than the score. There is no tackle by tackle commentary, just endless drivel with the odd mention of what is said actually happening after is happens, but with no idea where abouts on the field the play is. Tackle after tackle is never mentioned and suddenly the other team has the ball. How anyone at Radio Manchester can allow this to be put out is unbelievable :SHOOT:
BUT
We are winning 18-0 :DANCE:
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"

Re: BBC Radio Manchester

Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:33 pm
Deeeekos
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 8:27 pm
Posts: 120
But was it biased, that was the accusation last week.

Either way when I'm in the pub listening to commentators drone on I'm glad to watch it live the majority of the time.

