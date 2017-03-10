I know everyone is probably at the game but I have to just blow steam and say that I have never heard a worse commentary duo than Jack Dearden and Neil Turley (sorry Neil). I have no idea what is happening in the game other than the score. There is no tackle by tackle commentary, just endless drivel with the odd mention of what is said actually happening after is happens, but with no idea where abouts on the field the play is. Tackle after tackle is never mentioned and suddenly the other team has the ball. How anyone at Radio Manchester can allow this to be put out is unbelievableBUTWe are winning 18-0