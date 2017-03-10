Molsk111 wrote: pity he didn't have a pair or rugby balls and use a red card on turgut, this is not wanted in rugby, pure filth

as a hull fan i agree with you on that - he'll get a ban and learn from it. bentham reffed the game pretty well overall, especially the ruck and kept a decent 10. most of the penalties in the game came from foul play - an oddity in the modern game. he was way better than hicks who we suffered in the catalans game.