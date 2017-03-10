WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - well done bentham

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:39 pm
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19720
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
having the balls to give an 8 point try. great decision

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:48 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior
Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1860
Location: Wigan
Poor attempt at trolling.
Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 6:41 am
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19720
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
not at all. I don't troll. nice to see a ref have the balls to make a big decision straight away. the correct one too in my opinion

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:36 am
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6065
Cunningham is like the boy who cried wolf. He's complained so many times it's almost impossible to sympathise when an actual bad decision goes against his team, but he did have a point. You see that sort of stuff happen week in week out.

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:17 am
easthullwesty
Joined: Thu Dec 22, 2005 3:47 pm
Posts: 1206
Location: Getting back the ten.
Doesn't make it right though does it. The try was scored and he led with the knees and made contact with the head. If he did that as third man in a tackle it would rightly also be a penalty. It was the right call for mine.

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:47 am
Molsk111

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 28
pity he didn't have a pair or rugby balls and use a red card on turgut, this is not wanted in rugby, pure filth

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:46 pm
barton baird
Joined: Mon Jun 11, 2007 6:26 pm
Posts: 12083
Location: south of Hull.
Molsk111 wrote:
pity he didn't have a pair or rugby balls and use a red card on turgut, this is not wanted in rugby, pure filth

Also a yellow for the charge on Sneyd. Agree with you over Turgut, no room for that in the game. Hope Radders chewed him over it.
