Cunningham is like the boy who cried wolf. He's complained so many times it's almost impossible to sympathise when an actual bad decision goes against his team, but he did have a point. You see that sort of stuff happen week in week out.
Doesn't make it right though does it. The try was scored and he led with the knees and made contact with the head. If he did that as third man in a tackle it would rightly also be a penalty. It was the right call for mine.
