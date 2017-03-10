So many players not pulling their weight and just average players, is Owens on the team sheet just as a kicker? Morgan, Taia? what does Wilkin really bring to the side? Only players taking any real credit last night where Farage, Roby, who I feel for and Percival for making ground, so many weak leaks, and Billy No Mates KC still sits high there in the stand with his oversized headphone on, pulling faces, his pre match interview in his bob cap, strange he does not wear his headphone then? Then McManus and his weak side kick Rush sit together content, the three of them are The Weakest Link in The Club.



No change Cunningham playing the blame game after the match, as usual, everyone but himself is at blame!