Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:09 pm
Roy Haggerty wrote:
Morgan looks like a man who doesn't know what he's supposed to be doing, and doesn't want to be there doing it anyway.

Cunningham's taken 2 decent NRL players and turned them into anonymous no-marks within 4 games.


Can't say I've noticed this but I'll keep an eye out
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:18 pm
Roy Haggerty wrote:
Morgan looks like a man who doesn't know what he's supposed to be doing, and doesn't want to be there doing it anyway.

Cunningham's taken 2 decent NRL players and turned them into anonymous no-marks within 4 games.


I don't think you can knock KC for Ryan Morgan not wanting to get involved. He won't get in and take a scoot, he won't go looking for the ball at all. Percy gets in and takes a Scoot or will pop up for a run.

Morgan needs to stop being lazy and stsrt showing some interest or get on the plane and go home.
Re: Hull FC game

Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:22 pm
St pete wrote:

Morgan needs to stop being lazy and stsrt showing some interest or get on the plane and go home.


He looks like a player who doesn't know what KC's Plan Z....zzzzzzzzzzzz is supposed to be.
Re: Hull FC game

Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:27 pm
How can you have a go at Morgan when every game the only attack is throw to the left. Then when it gets left you've got Percival who all he wants is a ball to himself.

Re: Hull FC game

Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:27 pm
Judder Man wrote:
He looks like a player who doesn't know what KC's Plan Z....zzzzzzzzzzzz is supposed to be.



Looks lazy, poor atitude and doesn't want to be here
Re: Hull FC game

Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:31 pm
roader wrote:
How can you have a go at Morgan when every game the only attack is throw to the left. Then when it gets left you've got Percival who all he wants is a ball to himself.


Percy wants the ball., he will get in at acting half and Scoot, he will go in field looking for the ball, he wants to win, he's got good work ethic.

Morgan doesn't want the ball, he walks away from the ptb rather than Scoot, he doesn't look like he cares and he's been brought in to offer the x factor .
Re: Hull FC game

Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:43 am
roader wrote:
How can you have a go at Morgan when every game the only attack is throw to the left. Then when it gets left you've got Percival who all he wants is a ball to himself.


Its a common theme with the club to favour one side, Morgan looks as though he's going to get as much quality ball as Shenton did at the club. I should imagine with the quality of coaching and game tactics here he is completely demoralised and regrets the move to Superleague.
Re: Hull FC game

Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:49 am
So many players not pulling their weight and just average players, is Owens on the team sheet just as a kicker? Morgan, Taia? what does Wilkin really bring to the side? Only players taking any real credit last night where Farage, Roby, who I feel for and Percival for making ground, so many weak leaks, and Billy No Mates KC still sits high there in the stand with his oversized headphone on, pulling faces, his pre match interview in his bob cap, strange he does not wear his headphone then? Then McManus and his weak side kick Rush sit together content, the three of them are The Weakest Link in The Club.

No change Cunningham playing the blame game after the match, as usual, everyone but himself is at blame!
