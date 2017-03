roader wrote: How can you have a go at Morgan when every game the only attack is throw to the left. Then when it gets left you've got Percival who all he wants is a ball to himself.

Percy wants the ball., he will get in at acting half and Scoot, he will go in field looking for the ball, he wants to win, he's got good work ethic.Morgan doesn't want the ball, he walks away from the ptb rather than Scoot, he doesn't look like he cares and he's been brought in to offer the x factor .