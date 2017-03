Roy Haggerty wrote: Morgan looks like a man who doesn't know what he's supposed to be doing, and doesn't want to be there doing it anyway.



Cunningham's taken 2 decent NRL players and turned them into anonymous no-marks within 4 games.

I don't think you can knock KC for Ryan Morgan not wanting to get involved. He won't get in and take a scoot, he won't go looking for the ball at all. Percy gets in and takes a Scoot or will pop up for a run.Morgan needs to stop being lazy and stsrt showing some interest or get on the plane and go home.