Roy Haggerty wrote: Cunningham is the Jeremy Corbyn of coaches. He means well, he tries his best, and most fans wish he'd have success.



But he's taken a potentially good team, and made it into a bunch of losers.

He couldn't be less like Corbyn for those reasons. Unlike Corbyn, Cunningham has backing from upstairs, 'means well, tries his best' could refer to anyone, fans = voters so wrong there, and Labour were already a massive bunch of losers in the general election.