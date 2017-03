Bentham putting Douglas on report for brushing past him when chasing play is the biggest joke I've seen in years. I don't know who is the bigger ref diva between him and Hicks. It's the worst groups of refs I've seen since I started watching rugby.



Regarding the game, we are very very poor side. Can't fault effort in the first half but jesus we are rubbish with the ball. We need to stop the silly mistakes and penalties.



I fear Hull will run away with it as we tire.