What I don't get with the Agar Period is ....where actually is he.....?When Richie Marshall was assistant he was visible on the field very frequently, giving out advice and orders and general gee ups to all the players, same with Willie Poching.... he even did a few interviewsI've never seen Richard Agar on the pitch at all....last season on occasions we even had the then player welfare manager on the pitch and current CEO Karl Fitzpatrick giving out team orders and gee ups, and now we have the strength and conditioning coach Jon Clarke out there sending out messages.Danny Or was out on the pitch for Cas while Ryan Sheridan is next to Darryl Powell. coaching set up doing the coaching surely that wont work will it...???where's wally...(or Richard Agar ...its the same thing)