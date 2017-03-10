Richard Agar as first team coach elsewhere
at Hull played 100 won 46
at Wakefield played 26 won 16
at France played 9 won 4
Richard Agar win rate 57%
Tony Smith total played 273 lost 86
Tony Smith at Warrington before Agar (2009-2015) about 72% win rate
Tony Smith at Warrington after Agar (2015 -2017) about 55% win rate
Anyone see a pattern here.....
