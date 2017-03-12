The penalties we give away is holding us back. The faster the game is with the fewest stoppages the better it will be for us with our young professional team.



Time to tell the team to stop playing the ref. It may be a dark art to get up from the tackle at the last allowable moment or to stand as not square as possible to block the play of the ball, but we need to turn this on its head. Get up fast as possible and stand dead square in the tackle, the ref will soon notice the difference between the teams and the penalty count will start turning in our favour. Most of the teams we play won't be able to handle a fast play of the ball for 80 minutes! Yes they may break the line a few times but are they going to make more yards than a kick and another set of six half a dozen times a game?



Let's play the style that suits us not the opposition.