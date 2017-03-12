This passing the ball behind the player happened a lot at dewsbury, I blamed the conditions maybe it was nothing to do with that. Penalties are much more likely at the 4th or 5th tackle players should know that, discipline needs sorting. Overall our control of the ruck is poor in attack and defence, in defence is down to tackle technique in attack it's about technique but it's also an urgency to regain yr feet. If you are on yr back and do the flopping fish refs are not interested, if you make an effort to place a foot on the ground it shows an effort to regain yr feet, result quick ptb or penalty.

Dropped ball, down to pushing the play rather than completing sets respecting possession and playing the % game.