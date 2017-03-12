Sloppy might be the best way of describing today.

- Penalties at the ptb usually on the last tackle

- Allowing them to dominate at the ptb when we were in possession

- optimistic offloads

- passing to the ground behind a player more than 3 times

- sloppy passing out wide with one interception try

- dropping the ball yet fax didn't!

- allowing the high ball to bounce

- bit panicky on occasions

- letting the opposition half dictate to the ref



That said defence wasn't that bad, and some passages of play were very good. The ref made what appeared from the stands odd decisions both ways. Not sure he was in control on occasions and he bottled the high tackle.