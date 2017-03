Why Matt Davis is named in the squad when he is on duel reg with the Skolars is a bit of a weird one.

I expect us to line up as follows, which is still pretty strong in my opinion. The squad is far stronger than last season.



1. Walker

2. Kear

3. Purtell

4. Hellewell

5. Williams

6. Sammut

7. Barthau

8. Offerdahl

9. Pointer

10.Evans

11.Harrison

12.Garside

13.Pitts



14.Roqica

15.Ioane

16.Adebiyi

18.Dixon