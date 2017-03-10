WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WHAT A MESS!

WHAT A MESS!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:45 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27669
Location: MACS0647-JD
As a House of Lancaster fan I verily could not understand what hath happened at yee House of York! A few years ago ye were the most feared army in England I used to panick if the Red Rose had a battle against the Whites thinking yea verily we were going to get a hiding! And then ye wheels suddenly dropped. I think the main problem is when ye relocated to Bosworth Field in 1485 .
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: WHAT A MESS!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:48 pm
HiramC

Joined: Fri May 01, 2015 2:11 pm
Posts: 49
:BOW:

Re: WHAT A MESS!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:10 pm
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3737
Location: Hornsea
Where hast thou been for the last 500 years. Verily thou must have been sleeping.

Re: WHAT A MESS!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:15 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 321
Location: Depends whose asking
Verily I say, the matter thou doeth bring forth may have been scribed priorly

Re: WHAT A MESS!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:02 pm
RAB-2411

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:24 pm
Posts: 20
I blame that new female prime minister, Thatcher be her name

Re: WHAT A MESS!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:14 pm
roofaldo2
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2655
That spawn of Shylock whose name does invokes the leafy hue
but whose heart is blacker than that of the most vile demon of the pit
did bring low the once proud Bulls of the North

He told a lie, an odious damned lie; Upon my soul, a lie, a wicked lie.
My grief lies all within,
And these external manners of lament
Are merely shadows to the unseen grief
That swells with silence in the tortured soul.

But this Bradford never did, nor never shall,
Lie at the proud foot of a conqueror.
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, colly226, Cookie, debaser, eddievan, Equinox, MDF3, paulwalker71, RAB-2411, RickyF1, roger daly, roofaldo2, Smack him Jimmy, Stockwell & Smales and 220 guests

c}