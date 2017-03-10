That spawn of Shylock whose name does invokes the leafy hue

but whose heart is blacker than that of the most vile demon of the pit

did bring low the once proud Bulls of the North



He told a lie, an odious damned lie; Upon my soul, a lie, a wicked lie.

My grief lies all within,

And these external manners of lament

Are merely shadows to the unseen grief

That swells with silence in the tortured soul.



But this Bradford never did, nor never shall,

Lie at the proud foot of a conqueror.