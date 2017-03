I'm enjoying that Mr Wane is sticking it to critics closer to home too.... Too early in the season to count chickens, but we are ticking along quite nicely....

Nice report. "Tough, uncompromising and stylish" just about sums us up at the moment.I am enjoying Shaun Waneshove all the "just a thick ape" type comments from opposition fans, right down their jealous throats, at the moment. I am also enjoying watching us play expansive rugby, as if anyone doubted that we would, once we got a decent 'spine' out on the pitch.