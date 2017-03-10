|
Joined: Wed Nov 23, 2016 1:03 pm
Posts: 4
|
Seems a stupid question wether we want a win or not, however I was talking to a friend who said he hopes we get slapped about again tonight in the hope GH and his crew start to take notice of our situation. And I can kind of see his point.
Still think I would prefer the 2 points, however a 50 point plus home loss could be the catalyst for change?
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:22 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1354
|
either a convincing defeat. then Gh has to do something but he wont, or a convincing Win strong performance not a big score, although if we did stuff em that would be the perfect response.
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:24 pm
|
Joined: Wed Nov 23, 2016 1:03 pm
Posts: 4
|
rollin thunder wrote:
either a convincing defeat. then Gh has to do something but he wont, or a convincing Win strong performance not a big score, although if we did stuff em that would be the perfect response.
Would also paper over some cracks for a while?
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:27 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14734
|
I know a few season ticket holders not going tonight, and are hoping for a big defeat.
Personally, as much as I want the numpty out and changes made, I just can't bring myself to want to see my team beat. The changes should be made anyway, if there was any common sense. That said, if we are going to get beat, I would rather it make a mark than have excuses on a close call. Hope, and think we we will win though.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:32 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 598
|
Win or lose I want to see an organised,cohesive and structured performance.
|
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:33 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1354
|
Gotcha wrote:
I know a few season ticket holders not going tonight, and are hoping for a big defeat.
Personally, as much as I want the numpty out and changes made, I just can't bring myself to want to see my team beat. The changes should be made anyway, if there was any common sense. That said, if we are going to get beat, I would rather it make a mark than have excuses on a close call. Hope, and think we we will win though.
i agree, but i would rather we had a heavy defeat which will help us in the long run than a scrappy narrow loss or win that papers over the cracks. but here hoping for big response tonight. end of the day we have had 12 great seasons and some of us remember the misery of the 80's i can handle another few trophy less years, its the humiliating hidings i find hard to take.
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:40 pm
|
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 355
|
Anything other than a loss will just prolong the inevitable.
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:45 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4833
|
A performance reminiscent of a possible return to 2015 standards? (v Saints, Leigh & Salford)
OR
A shower of sewage? (v Cas)
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, chapylad, COYF, dualcodefan, Emagdnim13, emmandi, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FarsleySteve, FGB, FoxyRhino, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Him, JonnoTheGreat, Mable_Syrup, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Nothus, rhinos_bish, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, STEVENM1000, tenerifeRhino, The Horses Mouth, WF Rhino and 346 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}