Boss Hog wrote: I would readily take your "Trophy winning Mastermind" to replace Smith.

However we both know that it isn`t Brian McDermott, as results have shown since Leed`s Player coach retired from playing.

I've got to agree with you there, something that seems evident to everyone in SL apart from our higher-ups.I really would take TS back at the minute though, so as bad as your start (last year - with papered over cracks) has been, it could be worse!