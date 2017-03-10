Willzay wrote:
I imagine Hadley will have a spot on the bench.
Classic oxymoron, you don't have an imagination.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, altofts wildcat, basher11, bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, bren2k, coco the fullback, cosmicat, Dannyboywt, DonniCat, eastardsley, imwakefieldtillidie, Kenny236, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, MC_Wildcat, PHe, poplar cats alive, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, Tricky2309, wakeyrule, Wildthing and 247 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}