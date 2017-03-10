WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 for Salford

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity 19 for Salford

 
Post a reply

19 for Salford

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:15 pm
1873 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 10, 2006 10:11 pm
Posts: 1241
Location: ...cross time, space and genres
Mitch Allgood
Tinirau Arona
Matty Ashurst
James Batchelor
Mason Caton-Brown
Anthony England
David Fifita
Liam Finn
Scott Grix
Dean Hadley
Craig Huby
Tom Johnstone
Reece Lyne
Jacob Miller
Mikey Sio
Bill Tupou
Anthony Walker
Sam Williams
Kyle Wood

https://wakefieldtrinity.com/chester-na ... e-salford/

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:10 pm
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2534
Location: Back of the North stand
Grix
MCB
Lyne
Tupou
Johnson
Miller
Williams
England
Finn
Huby
Ashurst
Batchelor
Sio

Wood
Allgood
Fifita
Arona

Strong squad, who to leave out from a win at Saints? Walker only not in due to CC saying England and Allgood are definitely in.
Last edited by Mable_Syrup on Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:32 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:13 pm
Fozzysalforddevil Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 20, 2014 2:34 pm
Posts: 611
This is Salford's squad, gonna be a close game. Can't call it really!

http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... view/13166

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:17 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6060
I imagine Hadley will have a spot on the bench.

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:18 pm
wakeyrule User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1213
Fozzysalforddevil wrote:
This is Salford's squad, gonna be a close game. Can't call it really!

http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... view/13166

Really looking forward to it, hope both sides get the chance to chuck the ball about a bit - could be exciting!

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 2:08 pm
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 21
Looking at the 2 squads I'd say that; Wakey have the better forward pack, Salford have the more experienced halves, Salford also have the more powerful centres and wingers, where as Wakey have the quicker centres and wingers, both FBs are decent as are both hookers

I imagine it's going to be a close game, hopefully Wakefield will have just enough to edge it, especially with a home advantage

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 2:16 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1337
Willzay wrote:
I imagine Hadley will have a spot on the bench.


He has not played for the last few weeks because of injury but he is a naturally fit player who will make a big difference to you especially in defence.
I hope he gets a bench spot to show what he can do.

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 2:32 pm
TwistTheMellonMan Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 9:26 am
Posts: 301
Murdoch Masila back for us which is a massive boost.

O'brien
Carney
Sau
Whelham
Evalds
Lui
Dobson
Kopzcak
Tomkins
Mossop
Jones
Murdoch Masila
Flanagan

Brining
Tasi
Griffin
Krasniqi

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 2:43 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1280
Egg Banjo wrote:
Looking at the 2 squads I'd say that; Wakey have the better forward pack, Salford have the more experienced halves, Salford also have the more powerful centres and wingers, where as Wakey have the quicker centres and wingers, both FBs are decent as are both hookers

I imagine it's going to be a close game, hopefully Wakefield will have just enough to edge it, especially with a home advantage


Salfords starting 13 look the stronger of the 2 but Wakey's stronger bench (in my opinion) could be the difference.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, bigalf, bonaire, cocker, coco the fullback, djcool, Egg Banjo, MC_Wildcat, poplar cats alive, rlfan, The Devil's Advocate, The Dreadnought, The Phantom Horseman, thebeagle, TwistTheMellonMan, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 201 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,532,6802,00875,8264,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
SHEFFIELD
v
FEATHERSTONE  














c}