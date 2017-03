Tigerade wrote: I'll be there at Widnes Chiss - can't wait.



This top of the table stuff ain't doing my vertigo any good.

Whats it like down where you are looking up ?

That's the style old lad, not my favourite place to go to tbh but your team deserves the backing, genuinely hope you @rsole em.As for looking up, we're getting used to it now unfortunately, and the team Powell's put together it does not look like changing anytime soon