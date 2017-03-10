Widnes Vikings are saddened to hear that former Widnes Captain Mick Adams passed away overnight.

Mick made over 400 appearances for the Club, scoring 68 tries during his time with the Club in the 1970s and 80s. Mick also won a number of trophies and played in over 25 finals with the Club including four Challenge Cups, three Premiership finals, five Lancashire Cups, the BBC Floodlit Trophy as well as winning the Championship title with Widnes. In 1992, Mick was inducted into Widnes hall of fame following his time at the Club.

Mick also gained international honours with 6 caps for England including the 1975 World Cup and also with Great Britain, going to gain 13 caps.

The Club would like to pass on their sincere condolences to Mick's family and friends at this time.

Widnes Vikings would like to make supporters aware that a minute's applause will take place prior to the Castleford game as a mark of respect for Mick.