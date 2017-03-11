WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00

Sat Mar 11, 2017 2:09 am
We we're poor, you're defence was very good, and i think we were visibly frustrated by one or 2 of Mr Campbell's decisions in the 1st half, not least the 2nd try where it seems if you lay down somewhere near the line it's a try (it clearly wasn't from behind the posts as we could see the ball held up as we pushed him back behind the line) and the one where Jerry kicked through from a free play and 2 Leigh players held him back on what would have been a simple pick up and foot race to the line, but when it's not your night those things go against you, they certainly did tonight and it benefited you massively, Good win for you, i did predict it would be hard to pick up a win tonight, well deserved.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 3:46 am
The same Mr Campbell who awarded a try for toulouse on Sunday against halifax which was never touched nor did the player get a hand near it see the video on YouTube.

He is shocking

Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:29 am
Has Ellis gone on a season long loan with no call back, crazy decision if so.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 2:01 pm
No JEAN JEANIE to comment on Leyth? :D
