[code][/code]Another KnockOnAthon like the Wigan away match.



Penalty count massively against Leigh 1st half & some real Grub tactics in the tackle from Giants the cause of a bit of Biff.



K.O straight out on the full & looked like another poor half, to be fair a decent team would have killed us, but Giants are not a decent team, they are very poor.

Without Brough they are nothing, sorry Giants fans but on tonights showing Stone is against the wall looking down the barrel.



Thanks to all who said Leigh would be the whipping boys, though we will still probably be in the Q8's we 'Will Not' be going down.



Wire Thursday, if it wasn't on Sky we might get 10,000 + for this, still might.